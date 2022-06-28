Florian Sénéchal sera finalement au départ du Tour de France ce vendredi. Dans un premier temps annoncé comme réserviste, le champion de France 2022 remplace Tim Declercq, testé positif au Covid à son arrivée à Copenhague.

We are sorry to announce that @Tim_Declercq has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not take part in this year's #TDF2022.

He will be replaced for the race by French Champion @flosenech.

We wish Tim a speedy recovery!

Photo: @GettySport pic.twitter.com/vNcXZwnBga

— Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team (@qst_alphavinyl) June 28, 2022