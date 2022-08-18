Les formations Astana Qazaqstan Team et Movistar arboreront un tout nouveau maillot pour la Vuelta. L’équipe kazakhe a troqué sa couleur habituelle, le bleu ciel, pour du blanc. L’équipe espagnole aura, elle aussi, un maillot blanc tout au long des trois semaines de course. Cette nouvelle tunique rend hommage à la carrière et au palmarès d’Alejandro Valverde, qui dispute sa dernière Vuelta.

Le maillot de l’équipe Astana Qazaqstan Team

⚪️ New color, new look… We are heading to @lavuelta with big ambitions and keeping our heads high! Wish us a good luck 🤞 @GiordanaCycling | @limar_helmets #LaVuelta22 #AstanaQazaqstanTeam pic.twitter.com/Tm5f6ideRy — Astana Qazaqstan Team (@AstanaQazTeam) August 17, 2022

Le maillot de l’équipe Movistar