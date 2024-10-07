Stan Van Tricht (Alpecin-Deceuninck) a remporté, ce lundi, la 105ᵉ édition de la Coppa Bernocchi. Rescapé de l’échappée matinale, le Belge a trouvé les ressources pour s’imposer au sprint devant Alex Baudin (Décathlon AG2R La Mondiale) et Roger Adria (Red Bull Bora-Hansgrohe). Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) et Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) avaient attaqué, mais ont terminé loin de la tête de course. À 25 ans, Van Tricht décroche sa première victoire chez les professionnels.

Le classement de la Coppa Bernocchi

  1. Stan Van Tricht
  2. Alex Baudin
  3. Roger Adria

Crédit : Alpecin-Deceuninck