Jonathan Caicedo (Petrolike) a remporté, ce lundi, la 3ᵉ étape du Sibiu Cycling Tour. Au sommet de l’ascension finale de Balea Lac (23,5 km à 5,9%), l’Équatorien s’est imposé en solitaire. Il devance Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto Dstny), +12″ et Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull Bora-Hansgrohe), +14″, qui s’empare de la tête du classement général.

Le classement de la 3ᵉ étape du Sibiu Cycling Tour

  1. Jonathan Caicedo
  2. Lennert Van Eetvelt
  3. Florian Lipowitz

Crédit : Sibiu Cycling Tour / Focus Photos Agency