Jonathan Caicedo (Petrolike) a remporté, ce lundi, la 3ᵉ étape du Sibiu Cycling Tour. Au sommet de l’ascension finale de Balea Lac (23,5 km à 5,9%), l’Équatorien s’est imposé en solitaire. Il devance Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto Dstny), +12″ et Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull Bora-Hansgrohe), +14″, qui s’empare de la tête du classement général.

After taking third today on the climb to Bâlea Lac, Florian Lipowitz moves into the leader's jersey over at the Sibiu Tour, with only one stage remaining

