Manuele Tarozzi (VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè) a remporté, ce vendredi, la 6ᵉ étape du Tour de Langkawi. L’Italien s’est imposé au sprint devant son compagnon d’échappée Stefan De Bod (EF Education-EasyPost). Arvid De Kleijn (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) règle le sprint du peloton et prend la troisième place à 09″. Max Poole (Team dsm-firmenich PostNL) conserve la tête du classement général.

Good morning! Stage 6 of the Tour de Langkawi was won by Manuele Tarozzi in an epic sprint battle against Stefan de Bod. #LTdL2024https://t.co/eDA2KkaYRZ pic.twitter.com/7fIQ8kqpK0

