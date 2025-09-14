Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates – XRG) a remporté, ce dimanche, la 77ᵉ édition du Trofeo Matteotti. Le Mexicain s’est imposé au sprint devant Rui Costa (EF Education – EasyPost) et Pau Miquel (Equipo Kern Pharma). Alexandre Delettre (TotalEnergies) prend la 5ᵉ place. En grande forme sur ces classiques italiennes, Isaac Del Toro décroche une quatrième victoire en huit jours.

Le classement du Trofeo Matteotti 2025
  1. Isaac Del Toro
  2. Rui Costa
  3. Pau Miquel

 