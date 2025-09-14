Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates – XRG) a remporté, ce dimanche, la 77ᵉ édition du Trofeo Matteotti. Le Mexicain s’est imposé au sprint devant Rui Costa (EF Education – EasyPost) et Pau Miquel (Equipo Kern Pharma). Alexandre Delettre (TotalEnergies) prend la 5ᵉ place. En grande forme sur ces classiques italiennes, Isaac Del Toro décroche une quatrième victoire en huit jours.

Guess who won again, now in a sprint…

Isaac Del Toro wins Trofeo Matteotti and scores 84th for UAE, only two more for the absolute record. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/eFh1wwRls1

— Lukáš Ronald Lukács (@lucasaganronald) September 14, 2025