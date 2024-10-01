Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Dstny) a remporté, ce mardi, la 37ᵉ édition de Binche – Chimay – Binche. Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) a été le premier à lancer le sprint, mais il s’est fait déborder dans les derniers mètres. C’est Arnaud De Lie qui s’impose finalement devant Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) et Milan Fretin (Cofidis).
Biniam Girmay sprints to 2nd place of Binche-Chimay-Binche 🥈 pic.twitter.com/nhEzg8Q250
— Intermarché-Wanty (@IntermarcheW) October 1, 2024
Le classement de Binche – Chimay – Binche
- Arnaud De Lie
- Biniam Girmay
- Milan Fretin
