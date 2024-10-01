Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Dstny) a remporté, ce mardi, la 37ᵉ édition de Binche – Chimay – Binche. Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) a été le premier à lancer le sprint, mais il s’est fait déborder dans les derniers mètres. C’est Arnaud De Lie qui s’impose finalement devant Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) et Milan Fretin (Cofidis).

Le classement de Binche – Chimay – Binche

  1. Arnaud De Lie
  2. Biniam Girmay
  3. Milan Fretin

Results powered by FirstCycling.com

Crédit : Photonews & Brecht Steenhouwer