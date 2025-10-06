Dorian Godon (Décathlon AG2R La Mondiale) a remporté, ce lundi, la 106ᵉ édition de la Coppa Bernocchi. Le champion de France s’est imposé au sprint, à la photo finish, devant Tobias Lund Andresen (Team Picnic PostNL). Giovanni Lonardi (Team Polti VisitMalta) complète le podium. À 29 ans, Dorian Godon décroche sa cinquième victoire de la saison, lui qui va rejoindre l’équipe Ineos en 2026.

Dorian Godon with a perfectly timed sprint 🤩

The Frenchman takes the win at Coppa Bernocchi after a thrilling chase between the escapees and the peloton. pic.twitter.com/MdN5B0r5R6

— Cycling on TNT Sports (@cyclingontnt) October 6, 2025