Dorian Godon (Décathlon AG2R La Mondiale) a remporté, ce lundi, la 106ᵉ édition de la Coppa Bernocchi. Le champion de France s’est imposé au sprint, à la photo finish, devant Tobias Lund Andresen (Team Picnic PostNL). Giovanni Lonardi (Team Polti VisitMalta) complète le podium. À 29 ans, Dorian Godon décroche sa cinquième victoire de la saison, lui qui va rejoindre l’équipe Ineos en 2026.

Le classement de la Coppa Bernocchi 2025
  1. Dorian Godon
  2. Tobias Lund Andresen
  3. Giovanni Lonardi

Results powered by FirstCycling.com

Crédit : Décathlon AG2R La Mondiale / Getty Images