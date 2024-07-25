Luke Lamperti (Soudal Quick-Step) a remporté, ce jeudi, la 1ʳᵉ étape du Czech Tour. L’Américain a fait parler sa puissance pour s’imposer au sprint dans les rues d’Ostrava. Il devance Pavel Bitner (Team dsm-firmenich PostNL) et Itamar Einhorn (Israel – Premier Tech). À 21 ans, Lamperti décroche sa première victoire avec le maillot de la Soudal Quick-Step et s’empare de la tête du classement général.

Le classement de la 1ʳᵉ étape du Czech Tour 2024

  1. Luke Lamperti
  2. Pavel Bitner
  3. Itamar Einhorn

Crédit : Czech Tour / Marketa Navratilova