Benoît Cosnefroy (UAE Team Emirates – XRG) a remporté, ce samedi, la 36ème édition du Grand Prix du Morbihan. Le puncheur français a lancé le sprint le premier au sommet de la côte de Cadoudal avant de s’imposer. Il a résisté au retour de Noa Isidore (Décathlon CMA CGM) dans les derniers mètres. Paul Lapeira (Décathlon CMA CGM) complète le podium du jour. Après 2019, 2024 et 2025, Benoît Cosnefroy remporte le Grand Prix du Morbihan pour la quatrième fois de sa carrière et décroche sa première victoire sous le maillot de la formation UAE Team Emirates – XRG.

A first win for the team for @BenoitCosnefroy!

At the Grand Prix du Morbihan, Benoît triumphs in the sprint! He’s off the mark for 2026 🤩🔥

Great job, Benoît! 🥇 #WeAreUAE pic.twitter.com/08jDmtdMXF

— @UAE-TeamEmirates (@TeamEmiratesUAE) May 9, 2026