Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team) a remporté, ce mardi, la 1ʳᵉ étape du Tour Poitou-Charentes. Idéalement placé dans le final, le Norvégien s’est imposé au sprint dans les rues de Matha. Il devance Giovanni Lonardi (EOLO-Kometa) et Paul Penhoët (Groupama-FDJ). Søren Wærenskjold empoche 10 secondes de bonification et s’empare de la tête du classement général.

Le classement de la 1ʳᵉ étape du Tour Poitou-Charentes

  1. Søren Wærenskjold
  2. Giovanni Lonardi
  3. Paul Penhoët

Crédit : LNC / Marie Van Ingelgem