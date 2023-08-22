Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team) a remporté, ce mardi, la 1ʳᵉ étape du Tour Poitou-Charentes. Idéalement placé dans le final, le Norvégien s’est imposé au sprint dans les rues de Matha. Il devance Giovanni Lonardi (EOLO-Kometa) et Paul Penhoët (Groupama-FDJ). Søren Wærenskjold empoche 10 secondes de bonification et s’empare de la tête du classement général.

Last Tuesday, Søren Wærenskjold won the opening stage of Tour of Denmark – today he won the first stage of Poitou-Charentes in France. pic.twitter.com/tVkMlu0AGb

