Sakarias Koller Løland (Uno-X Mobility) a remporté, ce dimanche, la 5ᵉ édition de la Veneto Classic. Présent dans la bonne échapée du jour, le Norvégien s’est imposé au sprint à Bassano del Grappa, devant le champion du monde Gravel, Florian Vermeersch (UAE Team Emirates – XRG) et Diego Ulissi (XDS Astana Team). Avec cette victoire, Løland assure une place en World Tour à son équipe Uno-X en 2026, à condition que la fusion Lotto-Intermarché se concrétise.

Le classement de la Veneto Classic 2025
  1. Sakarias Koller Løland
  2. Florian Vermeersch
  3. Diego Ulissi

Crédit : Veneto Classic