Seth Dunwoody (Bahrain Victorious Development Team) a remporté, ce mercredi, la 4ᵉ étape du Giro Next Gen 2025. L’Irlandais s’est imposé au sprint au terme des 134 km de course. Il devance ses compagnons d’échappée Patrick Boje Frydkjær (Lidl – Trek Future Racing) et Aubin Sparfel (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development Team). Jarno Widar (Lotto Development Team) conserve le maillot rose.

Breathtaking finale in Salsomaggiore Terme: Seth Dunwoody of Ireland and @BHRVictorious wins in Salsomaggiore Terme 🥇 Finale mozzafiato a Salsomaggiore Terme: l’irlandese Seth Dunwoody vince a Salsomaggiore Terme grazie ad una volata perfetta 🥇#GiroNextGen pic.twitter.com/OtyYRlvKBO — Giro Next Gen (@gironextgen) June 18, 2025

Le classement de la 4ᵉ étape du Giro Next Gen 2025

Seth Dunwoody Patrick Boje Frydkjær Aubin Sparfel

