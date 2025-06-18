Seth Dunwoody (Bahrain Victorious Development Team) a remporté, ce mercredi, la 4ᵉ étape du Giro Next Gen 2025. L’Irlandais s’est imposé au sprint au terme des 134 km de course. Il devance ses compagnons d’échappée Patrick Boje Frydkjær (Lidl – Trek Future Racing) et Aubin Sparfel (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development Team). Jarno Widar (Lotto Development Team) conserve le maillot rose. 

Le classement de la 4ᵉ étape du Giro Next Gen 2025
  1. Seth Dunwoody
  2. Patrick Boje Frydkjær
  3. Aubin Sparfel

Results powered by FirstCycling.com

Crédit : LaPresse