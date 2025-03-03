Alors qu’il devait entamer sa saison sur Tirreno-Adriatico, Mathieu van der Poel sera finalement au départ du Samyn ce mardi 4 mars.
🎙️ Mathieu van der Poel: « If the itch gets too strong, you just have to race! »
A surprise addition to the lineup for @GPSamyn. None other than @mathieuvdpoel will be at the start of this Belgian semi-classic tomorrow! His first road race this season 🚴♂️🔥
Check out our full… pic.twitter.com/vD5cRROcJY
— Alpecin-Deceuninck Cycling Team (@AlpecinDCK) March 3, 2025
Mathieu van der Poel est de retour plus vite que prévu sur route. Après son septième titre de champion du monde de Cyclo-cross décroché à Liévin, le Néerlandais sera au départ de l’Ename Samyn Classic ce mardi 4 mars. Le coureur d’Alpecin-Deceuninck devait initialement commencer sa saison sur route lundi prochain, sur Tirreno-Adriatico. « Si la démangeaison devient trop forte, il faut juste courir ! », affirme Mathieu van der Poel.