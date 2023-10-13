Jonathan Milan (Bahrain-Victorious) a remporté, ce vendredi, la 2ᵉ étape du Tour du Guangxi. Dans les derniers hectomètres, les échappés sont repris sous l’impulsion de l’équipe Alpecin-Deceuninck. 2ᵉ hier derrière Elia Viviani, Milan s’impose au sprint devant Arvid De Kleijn (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) et Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates). Jonathan Milan fait coup double et s’empare de la tête du classement général.

Le classement de la 2ᵉ étape du Tour du Guangxi

  1. Jonathan Milan
  2. Arvid De Kleijn
  3. Juan Sebastian Molano

Crédit : Tour of Guangxi