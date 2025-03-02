La 7ᵉ et dernière étape du Tour du Rwanda n’aura pas été à son terme. « En raison de conditions météorologiques imprévues rendant les routes glissantes, le Président du Jury UCI a décidé d’arrêter la dernière étape du Tour du Rwanda à un tour de l’arrivée. Le classement général de l’étape précédente (Jour 7) déterminera le vainqueur final », annonce l’organisation. C’est donc Fabien Doubey (TotalEnergies) qui remporte le classement général devant Henok Mulubrhan (Érythrée) et Oliver Mattheis (BIKE AID). À 31 ans, Fabien Doubey décroche sa première victoire chez les professionnels.

