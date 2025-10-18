Paul Double (Jayco-AlUla) a remporté, ce samedi, la 5ᵉ étape du Tour du Guangxi 2025. Le Britannique s’est imposé en solitaire au sommet de Nongla. Il devance Victor Lafay (Décathlon AG2R La Mondiale) et Mikkel Honoré (EF Education-EasyPost). Paul Double fait coup double et s’empare du maillot rouge de leader, 15″ devant Victor Lafay.

