Paul Double (Jayco-AlUla) a remporté, ce samedi, la 5ᵉ étape du Tour du Guangxi 2025. Le Britannique s’est imposé en solitaire au sommet de Nongla. Il devance Victor Lafay (Décathlon AG2R La Mondiale) et Mikkel Honoré (EF Education-EasyPost). Paul Double fait coup double et s’empare du maillot rouge de leader, 15″ devant Victor Lafay.

Le classement de la 5ᵉ étape du Tour du Guangxi 2025
  1. Paul Double
  2. Victor Lafay
  3. Mikkel Honoré

Crédit : Jayco-AlUla