Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) a remporté, ce samedi, la 5ᵉ étape du Tour de Grande-Bretagne. Malgré plusieurs attaques dans l’ascension finale, le Belge s’est imposé au sprint au terme de cette difficulté. Il devance Thomas Gloag (Visma | Lease a Bike) et Oscar Onley (Picnic PostNL). 5ᵉ de l’étape, Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ) conserve le maillot vert de leader, 02″ devant Evenepoel et 04″ devant Julian Alaphilippe (Tudor Pro Cycling Team), avant la dernière étape ce dimanche.

WOW! The Tumble delivers! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿👏

The double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel takes the Stage Five victory after an epic final ascent 👊

Watch the Lloyds Tour of Britain Men LIVE on ITV4 and YouTube #ToBM | @LloydsBank pic.twitter.com/dtgUi7oNCw

— Lloyds Tour of Britain (@TourofBritain) September 6, 2025