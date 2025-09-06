Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) a remporté, ce samedi, la 5ᵉ étape du Tour de Grande-Bretagne. Malgré plusieurs attaques dans l’ascension finale, le Belge s’est imposé au sprint au terme de cette difficulté. Il devance Thomas Gloag (Visma | Lease a Bike) et Oscar Onley (Picnic PostNL). 5ᵉ de l’étape, Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ) conserve le maillot vert de leader, 02″ devant Evenepoel et 04″ devant Julian Alaphilippe (Tudor Pro Cycling Team), avant la dernière étape ce dimanche.

Le classement de la 5ᵉ étape du Tour de Grande-Bretagne
  1. Remco Evenepoel
  2. Thomas Gloag
  3. Oscar Onley

Crédit : Lloyds Tour of Britain