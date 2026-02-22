Tom Pidcock (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) a remporté, ce dimanche, la 5ème étape du Tour d’Andalousie 2026. Dans la dernière difficulté du jour, le Britannique se dresse sur les pédales et s’envole seul vers la victoire. Pidcock s’impose en solitaire sur cette dernière étape. Il devance Jan Christen (UAE Team Emirates – XRG) et Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ United). Ivan Romeo (Movistar Team) conserve son maillot jaune et remporte le classement général devant Andreas Leknessund (Uno-X Mobility) et Tom Pidcock.

Tom Pidcock takes his first win of the season by winning the final stage of Vuelta a Andalucía! #72RdS

Final GC goes to Iván Romeo, who wins his first pro level stage race!https://t.co/y66IglBebQ pic.twitter.com/hl7ob5IuvM

