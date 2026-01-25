Matthew Brennan (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) a remporté, ce dimanche, la 5ème étape du Tour Down Under 2026. Au terme de ce dernier jour de course, le Britannique s’est imposé au sprint devant Finn Fisher-Black (Red Bull Bora-Hansgrohe) et Tobias Lund Andresen (Décathlon CMA CGM), qui signe son quatrième podium de la semaine. Vainqueur de la deuxième étape, Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates – XRG) remporte le classement général de l’épreuve. Mauro Schmid (Jayco-AlUla) et Harry Sweeny (EF Education-EasyPost) l’accompagnent sur le podium final.

Le classement de la 5ème étape du Tour Down Under 2026
  1. Matthew Brennan
  2. Finn Fisher-Black
  3. Tobias Lund Andresen

Results powered by FirstCycling.com