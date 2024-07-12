Liane Lippert (Movistar Team) a remporté, ce vendredi, la 6ᵉ étape du Tour d’Italie féminin. Après avoir anticipé dans les 40 derniers kilomètres avec trois autres coureuses, l’Allemande s’est imposée au sprint devant Ruth Edwards (Human Powered Health) et Erica Magnaldi (UAE Team ADQ). Derrière, dans le groupe des favorites, Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) a attaqué Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) mais la maillot rose a su suivre sa rivale. L’Italienne prend la 4ᵉ place et conserve son maillot rose, 03″ devant Kopecky. 

Le classement de la 6ᵉ étape du Tour d’Italie féminin

  1. Liane Lippert
  2. Ruth Edwards
  3. Erica Magnaldi

Results powered by FirstCycling.com

Crédit : Giro d’Italia Women