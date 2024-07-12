Liane Lippert (Movistar Team) a remporté, ce vendredi, la 6ᵉ étape du Tour d’Italie féminin. Après avoir anticipé dans les 40 derniers kilomètres avec trois autres coureuses, l’Allemande s’est imposée au sprint devant Ruth Edwards (Human Powered Health) et Erica Magnaldi (UAE Team ADQ). Derrière, dans le groupe des favorites, Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) a attaqué Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) mais la maillot rose a su suivre sa rivale. L’Italienne prend la 4ᵉ place et conserve son maillot rose, 03″ devant Kopecky.

🏆🥹 LIANE LIPPERT WINS STAGE SIX OF THE #GirodItaliaWomen

So thoroughly deserved, after such a tough 2024 season for her and the whole Movistar Team.

Our first Grand Tour stage win of the year. ¡VAMOS!#RodamosJuntos | @Telefonica | @girowomen pic.twitter.com/Os6F7wYUSV

— Movistar Team (@Movistar_Team) July 12, 2024