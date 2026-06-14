Kasper Haugland (Decathlon CMA CGM Development Team) a remporté, ce dimanche, la 1ère étape du Giro Next Gen 2026 (Tour d’Italie U23). Présent dans la bonne échappée du jour, le Norvégien s’est débarassé de ses deux concurrents dans le final et a résisté au retour du peloton pour s’imposer. Il devance les Italiens Riccardo Fabbro (UC Trevigiani – Energiapura Marchiol) et Davide Donati (Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe Rookies). Haugland s’empare du premier maillot rose du Giro Next Gen 2026.

🔻 Ha dato tutto correndo da solo contro il gruppo: Kasper Haugland ce l’ha fatta 👏

🔻He left it all on the track, against a charging peloton, but Kasper Haugland did just enough 👏

⏪ The @continentaltire Ultimo Kilometro#GiroNextGen #LastKM | Pcm Giovani Servizio Civile pic.twitter.com/mp3KWUWWzy

— Giro Next Gen (@gironextgen) June 14, 2026