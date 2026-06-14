Kasper Haugland (Decathlon CMA CGM Development Team) a remporté, ce dimanche, la 1ère étape du Giro Next Gen 2026 (Tour d’Italie U23). Présent dans la bonne échappée du jour, le Norvégien s’est débarassé de ses deux concurrents dans le final et a résisté au retour du peloton pour s’imposer. Il devance les Italiens Riccardo Fabbro (UC Trevigiani – Energiapura Marchiol) et Davide Donati (Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe Rookies). Haugland s’empare du premier maillot rose du Giro Next Gen 2026.

Le classement de la 1ère étape du Giro Next Gen 2026

  1. Kasper Haugland
  2. Riccardo Fabbro
  3. Davide Donati

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Crédit : LaPresse