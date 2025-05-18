Matthew Brennan (Visma | Lease a Bike Development) a remporté, ce dimanche, la 107ᵉ édition du Tour de Cologne. Redescendue dans l’équipe développement pour l’occasion, la pépite britannique s’est imposée au sprint, pour décrocher sa cinquième victoire chez les professionnels. Il devance Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) et Itamar Einhorn (Israel – Premier Tech).

🥉 for Itamar Einhorn at Rund um Köln!

The Irsaeli rider produces a brilliant sprint to finish just behind winner Matthew Brennan (VLD) and Biniam Girmay (IWA).

🇩🇪 #RundUmKoln #YallaIPT #FactorRacing pic.twitter.com/H8T4yoNcQB

— Israel – Premier Tech (@IsraelPremTech) May 18, 2025