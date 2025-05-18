Matthew Brennan (Visma | Lease a Bike Development) a remporté, ce dimanche, la 107ᵉ édition du Tour de Cologne. Redescendue dans l’équipe développement pour l’occasion, la pépite britannique s’est imposée au sprint, pour décrocher sa cinquième victoire chez les professionnels. Il devance Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) et Itamar Einhorn (Israel – Premier Tech).

Le classement du Tour de Cologne 2025
  1. Matthew Brennan
  2. Biniam Girmay
  3. Itamar Einhorn

Results powered by FirstCycling.com

Crédit : Visma | Lease a Bike 