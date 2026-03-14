Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates – XRG) a remporté, ce samedi, la 6ème étape de Tirreno-Adriatico 2026. Dans la troisième et ascension finale de Camerino (3 km à 8.8%), Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) anticipe avant d’être rejoint et distancé par Giulio Pellizzari (Red Bull Bora-Hansgrohe). Dans le dernier kilomètre, Isaac Del Toro fait l’effort et revient sur Pellizzari, avec Matteo Jorgenson (Visma | Lease a Bike) dans la roue. Le Mexicain s’impose au sprint, maillot bleu sur les épaules, devant Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X Mobility), revenu de l’arrière, et Matteo Jorgenson. Isaac Del Toro conforte son maillot bleu de leader, 42″ devant Pellizzari avant la dernière étape ce dimanche, propice à un sprint massif.

Le classement de la 6ème étape de Tirreno-Adriatico 2026
  1. Isaac Del Toro
  2. Tobias Halland Johannessen
  3. Matteo Jorgenson

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Crédit : LaPresse / Tirreno-Adriatico