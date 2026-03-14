Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates – XRG) a remporté, ce samedi, la 6ème étape de Tirreno-Adriatico 2026. Dans la troisième et ascension finale de Camerino (3 km à 8.8%), Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) anticipe avant d’être rejoint et distancé par Giulio Pellizzari (Red Bull Bora-Hansgrohe). Dans le dernier kilomètre, Isaac Del Toro fait l’effort et revient sur Pellizzari, avec Matteo Jorgenson (Visma | Lease a Bike) dans la roue. Le Mexicain s’impose au sprint, maillot bleu sur les épaules, devant Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X Mobility), revenu de l’arrière, et Matteo Jorgenson. Isaac Del Toro conforte son maillot bleu de leader, 42″ devant Pellizzari avant la dernière étape ce dimanche, propice à un sprint massif.

What Torito wants, Torito gets.

And today, he wanted the win 🏆

Follow #TirrenoAdriatico @CA_Ita on Rai (🇮🇹) and on Eurosport (🌐) pic.twitter.com/XLojeIPxQX

— Tirreno Adriatico (@TirrenAdriatico) March 14, 2026