Victime d’une chute après avoir percuté une voiture à l’entrainement, Remco Evenepoel a été transporté à l’hôpital.

From the Remco Evenepoel crash place, Remco was unable to avoid an opening car door from the postal vehicle and the doctors said it can be broken shoulder and broken wrist.

Thank you my friend Glenn Verlaecke for the info and photo.

