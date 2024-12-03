Victime d’une chute après avoir percuté une voiture à l’entrainement, Remco Evenepoel a été transporté à l’hôpital.
From the Remco Evenepoel crash place, Remco was unable to avoid an opening car door from the postal vehicle and the doctors said it can be broken shoulder and broken wrist.
Remco Evenepoel a été hospitalisé ce mardi matin. Alors qu’il s’entrainait en Belgique, le champion olympique a heurté une portière d’un véhicule postal à haute vitesse, selon les informations du Het Nieuwsblad. Avec la force de l’impact, le vélo du Belge a été brisé en deux. Le leader de la Soudal Quick-Step a été transporté à l’hôpital.
Remco Evenepoel unfortunately has had an accident during his training ride, HLN reports a collision with a postal vehicle. He has been taken to hospital.
