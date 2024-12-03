Victime d’une chute après avoir percuté une voiture à l’entrainement, Remco Evenepoel a été transporté à l’hôpital. 

Remco Evenepoel a été hospitalisé ce mardi matin. Alors qu’il s’entrainait en Belgique, le champion olympique a heurté une portière d’un véhicule postal à haute vitesse, selon les informations du Het Nieuwsblad. Avec la force de l’impact, le vélo du Belge a été brisé en deux. Le leader de la Soudal Quick-Step a été transporté à l’hôpital.

Crédit : ASO / Charly Lopez