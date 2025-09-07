Sandy Dujardin (TotalEnergies) a remporté, ce samedi soir, la 3ᵉ édition de la Maryland Cycling Classic. Le Français a réglé un groupe de sept coureurs au sprint pour décrocher sa deuxième victoire chez les professionnels. Il devance Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Mobility) et Marius Mayrhofer (Tudor Pro Cycling Team).

Le classement de la Maryland Cycling Classic 2025
  1. Sandy Dujardin
  2. Jonas Abrahamsen
  3. Marius Mayrhofer

Results powered by FirstCycling.com

Crédit : blakedahlin