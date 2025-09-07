Sandy Dujardin (TotalEnergies) a remporté, ce samedi soir, la 3ᵉ édition de la Maryland Cycling Classic. Le Français a réglé un groupe de sept coureurs au sprint pour décrocher sa deuxième victoire chez les professionnels. Il devance Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Mobility) et Marius Mayrhofer (Tudor Pro Cycling Team).

And @sandydujardin roars out of the corner to the take the victory for @TeamTotalEnrg at the 2025 @MarylandClassic @MDStadiumAuth #MCC25 #MDSportcorp #mdstadiumauthority pic.twitter.com/GVHjHD1TU9

— Maryland Cycling Classic (@MarylandClassic) September 6, 2025