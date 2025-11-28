La formation Alepcin-Deceuninck vient de dévoiler le calendrier de cyclo-cross 2025-2026 de Mathieu van der Poel. 

Le grand retour de Mathieu van der Poel dans les sous-bois approche à grand pas. L’équipe Alpecin-Deceuninck vient de dévoiler le calendrier du septuple champion du monde pour cette saison 2025-2026 de cyclo-cross avec 13 courses avec les Championnats du monde en point d’orgue !

« Namur et Benidorm restent incertains. Mathieu testera dans les prochains jours s’il sera prêt pour la course du 14 décembre (Namur), tandis que sa participation à Benidorm dépendra de l’avancement de sa préparation pour la saison sur route », précise l’équipe Alepcin-Deceuninck.

Le calendrier de cyclo-cross 2025-2026 de Mathieu van der Poel

Crédit : UCI cx

  • 14/12 : Coupe du monde  (Namur, BEL)*
  • 20/12 : Coupe du monde (Anvers, BEL)
  • 21/12 : Coupe du monde (Coxyde, BEL)
  • 22/12 : X2O Trophy (Hofstade, BEL)
  • 26/12 : Coupe du monde (Gavere, BEL)
  • 29/12 : X2O Trophy (Loenhout, BEL)
  • 01/01 : X2O Trophy (Baal, BEL)
  • 02/01 : Exact Cross (Mol, BEL)
  • 04/01 : Coupe du monde (Zonhoven, BEL)
  • 18/01 : Coupe du monde (Benidorm, ESP)*
  • 24/01 : Coupe du monde (Maasmechelen, BEL)
  • 25/01 : Coupe du monde (Hoogerheide, NED)
  • 01/02 : Championnats du monde (Hulst, NED)

* : à confirmer