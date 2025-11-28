La formation Alepcin-Deceuninck vient de dévoiler le calendrier de cyclo-cross 2025-2026 de Mathieu van der Poel.

Le grand retour de Mathieu van der Poel dans les sous-bois approche à grand pas. L’équipe Alpecin-Deceuninck vient de dévoiler le calendrier du septuple champion du monde pour cette saison 2025-2026 de cyclo-cross avec 13 courses avec les Championnats du monde en point d’orgue !

Here it is: the long-awaited cyclo-cross schedule for seven-time world champion @mathieuvdpoel. 13 races with the World Championships as the big finale!

Important note: Namur and Benidorm remain provisional. Mathieu will test in the coming days whether he'll be…

