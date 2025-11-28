La formation Alepcin-Deceuninck vient de dévoiler le calendrier de cyclo-cross 2025-2026 de Mathieu van der Poel.
Le grand retour de Mathieu van der Poel dans les sous-bois approche à grand pas. L’équipe Alpecin-Deceuninck vient de dévoiler le calendrier du septuple champion du monde pour cette saison 2025-2026 de cyclo-cross avec 13 courses avec les Championnats du monde en point d’orgue !
Here it is: the long-awaited cyclo-cross schedule for seven-time world champion @mathieuvdpoel. 13 races with the World Championships as the big finale!
Important note: Namur and Benidorm remain provisional. Mathieu will test in the coming days whether he’ll be… pic.twitter.com/IBhqICw92u
« Namur et Benidorm restent incertains. Mathieu testera dans les prochains jours s’il sera prêt pour la course du 14 décembre (Namur), tandis que sa participation à Benidorm dépendra de l’avancement de sa préparation pour la saison sur route », précise l’équipe Alepcin-Deceuninck.
Le calendrier de cyclo-cross 2025-2026 de Mathieu van der Poel
- 14/12 : Coupe du monde (Namur, BEL)*
- 20/12 : Coupe du monde (Anvers, BEL)
- 21/12 : Coupe du monde (Coxyde, BEL)
- 22/12 : X2O Trophy (Hofstade, BEL)
- 26/12 : Coupe du monde (Gavere, BEL)
- 29/12 : X2O Trophy (Loenhout, BEL)
- 01/01 : X2O Trophy (Baal, BEL)
- 02/01 : Exact Cross (Mol, BEL)
- 04/01 : Coupe du monde (Zonhoven, BEL)
- 18/01 : Coupe du monde (Benidorm, ESP)*
- 24/01 : Coupe du monde (Maasmechelen, BEL)
- 25/01 : Coupe du monde (Hoogerheide, NED)
- 01/02 : Championnats du monde (Hulst, NED)
* : à confirmer